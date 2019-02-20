|
Thomas, Bernadine K. Was reunited with William, her loving husband on February 16, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved mother of David (Catherine), Patricia, Pamela, Michael (Crystal), and the late Kathleen. Cherished grandmother of Daniel (Jacey), Jordan, Katherine Jean, Samantha (Quinton), and Parker. Dear sister of Audriann and Patricia (the late Jon). Preceded in death by siblings and their spouses John (Sylvia), Regina, Henry (Ruth), Edward ( Marilyn), Ray (Jeanne), and Florentine. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bernadine was a voracious reader and an avid golfer. She also loved to play bridge with her girlfriends. Most of all, Bernadine loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandson. Visitation will be held at ST. ALPHONSUS CATHOLIC CHURCH (6060 W. Loomis Rd., Greendale) on Thursday, February 21 from 9-10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM. Private Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019