Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. ALPHONSUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
6060 W. Loomis Rd.
Greendale, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. ALPHONSUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
6060 W. Loomis Rd.
Greendale, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadine Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadine K. Thomas


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Bernadine K. Thomas Notice
Thomas, Bernadine K. Was reunited with William, her loving husband on February 16, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved mother of David (Catherine), Patricia, Pamela, Michael (Crystal), and the late Kathleen. Cherished grandmother of Daniel (Jacey), Jordan, Katherine Jean, Samantha (Quinton), and Parker. Dear sister of Audriann and Patricia (the late Jon). Preceded in death by siblings and their spouses John (Sylvia), Regina, Henry (Ruth), Edward ( Marilyn), Ray (Jeanne), and Florentine. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bernadine was a voracious reader and an avid golfer. She also loved to play bridge with her girlfriends. Most of all, Bernadine loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandson. Visitation will be held at ST. ALPHONSUS CATHOLIC CHURCH (6060 W. Loomis Rd., Greendale) on Thursday, February 21 from 9-10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM. Private Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
Download Now