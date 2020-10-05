Bernadine ("Gerrie") L. Hoefer



Brooksville, FL - Bernadine ("Gerrie") L. Hoefer, (nee Blehovda) passed away peacefully in her home in Brooksville, Florida at the age of 91, on October 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Robert W. Hoefer, in 2001. They were both originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and retired to Brooksville, Florida in 1992. Gerrie worked many different jobs throughout her life. She was an Usherette/ticket-taker back when Show houses were opulent and all-the-rage. She later waitressed at different Southside restaurants for years and later became an office worker at Wrought Washer. She finished by working in the Billing and Accounting Office at West Allis Memorial Hospital. She met the love of her life, Robert in 1951, married him in 1952 and had her first child in 1953. They went on to have 7 children in all and both continued to work outside the home to make ends meet. She was very active in the church and was insistent that their children all be raised in the Catholic faith. She absolutely adored babies and perhaps the only thing she loved as much as their own children was their 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren, one of whom she was blessed to be able to see and hold before she passed. Once their kids were grown, she loved to travel. She went to many exotic locales with her husband, sometimes with her grown children and often with her 2 (surviving) sisters, Sharon and Kathy.



After moving to Florida, she took up Golf, along with her husband. She always joked that she wasn't very good at it, but she managed to snag a trophy from her Ladies 9-hole League for "most improved player". After the passing of her husband in 2001, she remained devoted to her local Parish and for many years she brought Holy Communion to all the shut-in who couldn't get to church.



She was the Life of the Party wherever she went and had a quick wit and an excellent sense of humor. She will be sorely missed. She is survived by her seven children: Barbara (Erik Eighme), Thomas (Roxanne) Hoefer, Richard (Tammy) Hoefer, Kevin Hoefer, Mary (the late John Gilmore), James (Renee) Hoefer, and David (Suzanne) Hoefer as well as numerous other family and friends.



After a long 19 year wait, Gerrie and Robert are finally reunited with each other, and with the Lord.



An announcement will be forthcoming regarding Funeral Services to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store