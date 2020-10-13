Bernadine Lex"Bea, Bernie, Auntie B., Beezy and BB Baby" Wauwatosa. Passed to eternal life October 10, 2020, age 86 years. Preceded in death by her sister and brothers Evelyn (Louis) Tautges, Ray (Dot) Lex, Will Lex and Joe Lex. Also survived by the best and caring nieces, nephews an "Auntie" can possibly want, cousins, other relatives and many wonderful friends and very special loves later in life by Mike, Shannon, Danny and Hannah. Mass of Christian Burial at St Jude the Apostle Parish (734 Glenview Avenue Wauwatosa, WI) Monday October 19, 2020 at 11AM. Internment Holy Apostles Cemetery. Longtime realtor for over 30 years with Stefaniak Realty, Shorewest and Realty Executives. Bea loved to sing and perform in many different community theaters. Performed as a clown for many different children's events. She used to sing with the Sweet Adaline's group in California. Auntie Bea gave the best squeezy hugs to all of her grand nieces and nephews and loved the many fishing trips to Canada. Bea was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and Milwaukee Brewer fan.