Pilak, Bernadine M. (Nee Szuklaski) Of Milwaukee. Passed away on April 30, 2019 at the age of 89. Preceded in death by her husband, Clifford. Loving mother of Leonard, Dennis (Ellen), Jeanette and Barbara Pilak. Proud grandmother of Ellie (Riker) Pilak-Kiel, Thomas (Callie), Ross (Courtney), Kelly (Richard) Bormann. Great-grandmother of Ashley and Brady. Dear sister of Michael Szukalski. Further survived by her son-in-law Bill Glenn, other family and friends. Private family services. If desired, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019