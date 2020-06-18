Bernadine Olive Jaszewski
1926 - 2020
Bernadine Olive Jaszewski

Milwaukee - "With long life I will satisfy you, and show you my salvation."

Born October 19, 1926--Born to eternal life June 12, 2020.

Loving wife of the late Nicholas B. Jaszewski, beloved sister of Carol Olson (nee Wolfe), dear mother of Anthony (Cynthia), Christopher, Maria (Michael), Gerard, Sr. Jane, Geralyn (Michael), Catherine (Richard), Monica (Bruce), Nicholas, Helen (John), Joseph (Cheryl), Peter (Jenny), Paul (Jenny), and the late Carmen Jaszewski. Proud grandmother of 15 and great grandmother of 8.

Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice.







Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
