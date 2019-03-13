|
Klute, Bernadine R. (Nee Hilmer) Age 84. At peace March 10, 2019. Preceded in death by her cherished husband Raymond. Loving mother of Ralph (Leta), Jeffrey (Jacquelyn), and Daryl Klute. Blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2507 5th Ave., South Milwaukee on Saturday, March 16th from 10 AM to 12 Noon. Service 12 Noon. Entombment: Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019