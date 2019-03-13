Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadine Klute
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadine R. Klute

Notice Condolences Flowers

Bernadine R. Klute Notice
Klute, Bernadine R. (Nee Hilmer) Age 84. At peace March 10, 2019. Preceded in death by her cherished husband Raymond. Loving mother of Ralph (Leta), Jeffrey (Jacquelyn), and Daryl Klute. Blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2507 5th Ave., South Milwaukee on Saturday, March 16th from 10 AM to 12 Noon. Service 12 Noon. Entombment: Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now