Bernadine T. Czernyczuk
Milwaukee - Born into eternal life on April 20, 2020 at the age of 84. Dear wife of the late Paul. Loving mother of the late Nicholas and Sharon (Terrance) Czajkowski. Dear grandmother of Adam (Susie). Great grandmother of Nicholas and Zosia. SPECIAL THANK YOU to the staff at Virginia Highlands and the nurses at Community Memorial Hospital for their loving care. Private Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020