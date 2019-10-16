Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St Dominic Catholic Church
18255 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St Dominic Catholic Church
18255 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI
Bernadine Zielinski

Bernadine Zielinski Notice
Bernadine Zielinski

Brookfield -

Bernadine B. Zielinski (nee Yenter), passed away October 12, 2019 at the age of 81 years. She is survived by her husband James, children Ron (Debbie) and Cheryl (Ted) Schultz, grandson David Zielinski, 4 sisters, 1 brother, 5 sisters-in law, 1 brother-in law, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, 1 sister and grandson Michael Zielinski.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday November 2, at St Dominic Catholic Church (18255 W Capitol Dr Brookfield, WI 53045) with Fr. Dennis Saran presiding. Visitation at the church on Saturday 10:00am until time of Mass. Final place of rest, Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery. Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is Assisting The family

(262)338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 27, 2019
