Bernadine Zielinski
Brookfield -
Bernadine B. Zielinski (nee Yenter), passed away October 12, 2019 at the age of 81 years. She is survived by her husband James, children Ron (Debbie) and Cheryl (Ted) Schultz, grandson David Zielinski, 4 sisters, 1 brother, 5 sisters-in law, 1 brother-in law, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, 1 sister and grandson Michael Zielinski.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday November 2, at St Dominic Catholic Church (18255 W Capitol Dr Brookfield, WI 53045) with Fr. Dennis Saran presiding. Visitation at the church on Saturday 10:00am until time of Mass. Final place of rest, Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery. Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is Assisting The family
(262)338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 27, 2019