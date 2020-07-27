Bernard
"Bernie" Knuth
Greendale - Passed away peacefully in his sleep, at his home, on July 24, 2020, with family and his beloved dog Rascal by his side. Bernard served in the US Air Force from 1954 to 1959 attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. His career was in medical technology and microbiology but his passion was music. He is preceded in death by his parents Ida and Arthur Knuth; brothers Albert and Herman (who died in infancy); sisters Louise Albrecht, Olga Newman, Elsie Kuhnert, Dorothea Wolfgang and Helen Steinke. Bernard is survived by nieces Lucille Miller, Arvella Howieson, Darlene (Don) Schlegelmilch, Kathleen (Jerry) Knudtson, Shari Albrecht and Vikki Jo Huth, Cheryl (Michael) Roosevelt; nephews Ron (Riel) Knuth, Cliff Albrecht, Rick (Sandy) Steinke of Eleva, Matthew Wolfgang and other family and friends. A private interment will take place later this summer at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Oak Creek, WI. Further life story of Bernie at sunsetoptions.com
.