Christiansen, Bernard Reunited in Heaven with his beloved late wife Esther (nee: Steinbrenner) February 20, 2019 at the age of 90. Devoted father of Christine (Richard) Jaeschke, Dale (Pegi) Christiansen, Sheryl (Gary Sr.) Hickey and Nancy (Michael) Cianciolo. Proud Grandpa of Wesley (Megan) Christiansen, James Jaeschke, Peter Jaeschke, Robin (Haiyan) Christiansen, Gary (Micah) Hickey Jr., Katherine (Matthew) Scallon, Michael (Francesca) Cianciolo and Aaron (Hailey) Hickey. Loving Great Grandpa of Gary Hickey III, Finnegan Hickey, and David Scallon. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Gladys (Skidmore) Christiansen, his brother Lawrence Christiansen, his half-sisters Virginia (Blake) Ryan and Viola Blake. Visitation will be held on Friday March 1st, 2019 from 4-6PM with a Service to follow at 6PM at HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH (12300 W. Janesville Rd.) For full notice please see Funeral Home website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019