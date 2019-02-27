Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Christiansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Christiansen

Notice Condolences Flowers

Bernard Christiansen Notice
Christiansen, Bernard Reunited in Heaven with his beloved late wife Esther (nee: Steinbrenner) February 20, 2019 at the age of 90. Devoted father of Christine (Richard) Jaeschke, Dale (Pegi) Christiansen, Sheryl (Gary Sr.) Hickey and Nancy (Michael) Cianciolo. Proud Grandpa of Wesley (Megan) Christiansen, James Jaeschke, Peter Jaeschke, Robin (Haiyan) Christiansen, Gary (Micah) Hickey Jr., Katherine (Matthew) Scallon, Michael (Francesca) Cianciolo and Aaron (Hailey) Hickey. Loving Great Grandpa of Gary Hickey III, Finnegan Hickey, and David Scallon. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Gladys (Skidmore) Christiansen, his brother Lawrence Christiansen, his half-sisters Virginia (Blake) Ryan and Viola Blake. Visitation will be held on Friday March 1st, 2019 from 4-6PM with a Service to follow at 6PM at HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH (12300 W. Janesville Rd.) For full notice please see Funeral Home website.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.