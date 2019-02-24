|
|
Adee, Bernard E. of Waukesha, 84 passed away on Tue., Feb. 19, 2019 at St. Camillus. He is survived by loving wife, Nancy Adee and their children, Theresa (John) Dahms, Catherine (Joseph) Manganese, Laura (Patrick) Lessila, Christine Adee, and Pete (Andrea) Adee; grandchildren, Joseph (Nicole) Dahms, Jennifer (Jonathan) Nolan, Sean and Sarah Lessila, Angelina Manganese, Austin and Jakob Adee; great grandchildren, Ryan and Katelyn Dahms and Emmai and Kessler Nolan; sisters, Virginia (Frank) Pickar, Cathy Dandrea and Rita Tyman. The family would like to extend their gratitude to St. Camillus's memory care and hospice teams. Visitation Tue., Feb 26, 2019 from 4 -7 PM at the funeral home. A second visitation and funeral Mass will be held on Wed. Feb 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave. Waukesha, WI 53186 from 11 AM until the 12 PM Mass. Private interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or St. Camillus . www.randledable.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019