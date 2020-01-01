|
Bernard F. Stich
Menomonee Falls - Born to Eternal Life on December 28, 2019, at age 84. Loving husband of Arlene. Cherished father of Meg (Michael) Hart and Lynn (Daniel) Crain. Proud grandfather of Paige (fiance Sam Rohr) and Aaron Siehr; Casey, Jack, and William Crain; and Hailey Hart. Also loved by other family and friends. Preceded in death by his first wife Suzanne (nee Holzbauer), his parents Albert and Anne, his brothers Albert and Ralph, and son-in-law Phil Siehr.
Bernie retired from the Milwaukee Journal after 42 years of service. He was a devout Catholic who served both St. Margaret Mary and St. Dominic parishes for many years.
Visitation at ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18255 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, on Saturday, January 4, from 8:30-10:45AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to St. Dominic or St. Francis de Sales Seminary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 1, 2020