Bernard J. "Bj" Bythell
Bernard J. "BJ" Bythell

Milwaukee - Bernard John (BJ) Bythell, 100, of Chicago and Twin Lakes WI, passed peacefully on October 22, 2020 at the Milwaukee Catholic Home in Milwaukee, WI.

Loving husband of the late Kathryn Clancy Bythell, devoted father of Jean (Frank) Kaleba, Carol (Wayne Greider) Meyer, Diane (Charles Kuszmaul) Bythell, Barbara Bythell, and Robert (Susan) Bythell, proud grandfather of nine. He is also survived by three great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons, and numerous attentive nieces and nephews.

The son of immigrants, BJ's English mother and Welsh father owned a grocery store in Chicago where he learned accounting, customer service and typing. These skills earned him a place in the Quartermaster Corps, and his WWII experiences in England and France offered a treasured trove of anecdotes. He was well suited to his post-war career in merchandising, with much customer interaction and first look at all the trending products the post-war economy was developing.

After raising his family in Villa Park, Illinois, he and Kathryn retired to Twin Lakes WI where they both volunteered for multiple community organizations, particularly Elder Reach. Following her death, he was appreciative of his new life at Milwaukee Catholic home, and of the staff and friends who made him comfortable and welcome.

Private Inurnment will be at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI.

Memorial remembrances may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, https://curealz.org






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
