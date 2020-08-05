1/1
Bernard J. Schlaefer
Bernard J. Schlaefer

Wauwatosa - was born to eternal life on August 2, 2020 at the age of 95.

Beloved husband of 65 years to Lea Schlaefer (nee Fessler). Dear father of Joseph (Julie) Schlaefer, Mary (Chuck) Gillespie, Thomas (Esther) Schlaefer and Ann Schlaefer. Grandpa of Mike (Jessie) Welsh, Jennifer (Jeff) Taylor, Andrew (Jarin) Gillespie, and John (Kelli) Gillespie. Further survived by many other relatives and friends.

Bernard was a 4th Degree and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 3702, as well as a member of the Elm Grove Kiwanis. He was a long time parishioner and weekly usher at St. Mary's Visitation Parish in Elm Grove.

The family will participate in the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Parish. All will be welcome to join in the celebration of a Memorial Mass at a later date.

Donations are graciously accepted for St. Lawrence Seminary in Mt. Calvary, WI or for Masses at St. Mary's Visitation in Elm Grove.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Mary's Parish
