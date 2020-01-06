|
Bernard J. "Ben" Wilting
Sister Bay - Bernard Wilting was born on December 10, 1931 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 in Door County, Wisconsin.
A celebration of Ben's life will be at Holy Apostles Catholic Church at 16000 West National Ave, New Berlin, Wisconsin on Saturday, January 11th. Visitation will take place at 11 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Noon. Private interment at a later date.
For compete obituary visit funeral home website www.churchandchapel.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020