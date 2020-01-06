Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
16000 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Apostles Catholic Church
16000 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI
Bernard J. "Ben" Wilting


1931 - 2020
Bernard J. "Ben" Wilting Notice
Bernard J. "Ben" Wilting

Sister Bay - Bernard Wilting was born on December 10, 1931 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 in Door County, Wisconsin.

A celebration of Ben's life will be at Holy Apostles Catholic Church at 16000 West National Ave, New Berlin, Wisconsin on Saturday, January 11th. Visitation will take place at 11 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Noon. Private interment at a later date.

For compete obituary visit funeral home website www.churchandchapel.com

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
