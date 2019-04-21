|
Borzick, Bernard N. Age 104; Born in Red Granite. Resided in Wauwatosa for 54 years. Survived by son Michael (Carol), daughters Bonnie (Wayne) Johnson and Linda (Terry) Tredupp, nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and a great great-grandson. Bernard married Dorothy Strube (deceased 2005) in September 1938. He managed Ratzsch's Restaurant in downtown Milwaukee for several years and the famed Fox and Hounds Restaurant in Hubertus for 16 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, from 5 PM until the Funeral Service at 7 PM. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019