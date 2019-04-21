Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Borzick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard N. Borzick

Notice Condolences Flowers

Bernard N. Borzick Notice
Borzick, Bernard N. Age 104; Born in Red Granite. Resided in Wauwatosa for 54 years. Survived by son Michael (Carol), daughters Bonnie (Wayne) Johnson and Linda (Terry) Tredupp, nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and a great great-grandson. Bernard married Dorothy Strube (deceased 2005) in September 1938. He managed Ratzsch's Restaurant in downtown Milwaukee for several years and the famed Fox and Hounds Restaurant in Hubertus for 16 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, from 5 PM until the Funeral Service at 7 PM. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now