Bernard Paget, Sr.
Wauwatosa - Bernard Paget, Sr. passed peacefully to the Angels on November 6, 2020. Born to Walter and Ellen Przeworski on April 5, 1929. Bernie rose from his humble beginnings to operate successful taverns, restaurants and properties. Most notably Bernie and Melba's Pine Lodge, O'Paget's Speakeasy and Buck Bradley's Saloon and Eatery.
Bernie went 51-0-1 as a boxer, an attribute he brought to every challenge and endeavor. His tenacity exhibited unrivaled dedication to his projects and workplace. Still, he always found the time to encourage and aid the success of his family and friends. He truly relished the achievements of those he loved.
Bernard is survived by his beloved wife Melba (nee Lindstrom) of 67 years, son Joel Klamann, daughter Vicki Gilbert, son Walter (Karen) Paget, daughter-in-law Jacqueline Hackett Paget, sister Rose (Berney) Pfeifer, numerous grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Bernie was preceded in death by his sons Bernard Jr and Danie, brothers Walter and Roland Przeworski and sister Anne Heinrich.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the CHURCH OF THE GESU at 11am on November 18, 2020. Please use the East Transept entrance. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions the family regrets the service must be a private affair.
The Funeral will be livestreamed on Wednesday.
Click on https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/bernard-paget-funeral-mass
to watch.
The family gratefully acknowledges and appreciates all your prayers and good wishes over these past couple of months. Thank you.