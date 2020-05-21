Bernard Stein
Mequon - Bud or Buddy to all who knew him - passed away on May 18, 2020 at the age of 83. Cherished father of Andrew Stein (Eileen Kavin), Jill Stein (Joel Bootzin), Tracy Stein (Marco Masotti), and Steve Stein (Jamie Stein). Proud, loving grandfather of Aaron, Daniel and Benjamin Stein, Joshua and Sarah Bootzin, Michela, Alexander and Sophia Masotti, and Zoe and Sydney Stein. Dear brother to the late Linda Stein. Survived by his ex-wife and friend, Judy Edelstein, and many other dear relatives and friends.
Bud was born in NYC and raised in Newport News, VA. He attended the Univ. of VA (BA in History), where he was a member of the UVA Track Team. He then obtained his JD also at the Univ. of VA. Upon graduation and receiving his compulsory draft letter, he joined the US Army and was accepted in the esteemed Army Judge Advocate General ("JAG") School. Promoted to Captain, he went to Washington, DC to practice before the Court of Military Appeals (the highest military court) and then to the Presidio in San Francisco as the Chief Lawyer for the Sixth U.S. Army. Upon completing his military service, he relocated to Milw. to raise his family. There, he practiced law as a prosecutor and then in private practice for close to five decades.
Bud was a true patriot, immensely proud of his service to our Country. He was respected by his peers, had countless friends, and was beloved by his children's friends. Bud was humble and generous, with an amazing sense of humor and always a sparkle in his extraordinary green blue eyes. Among his talents, Bud was an accomplished bridge player, attaining the elite Diamond Life Master status this year. He loved all animals, especially his dogs and grand-dogs, and devoted countless volunteer hours to local animal shelters and the Milwaukee County Zoo. Ever the adventurer, Bud traveled the world many times and went skydiving in his senior years. He loved vacations hiking through scenic national parks. As recently as two years ago, he undertook the physical challenge of a rustic camping and hiking trip through the Grand Canyon.
He was most proud of his four children and ten grandchildren and was a constant source of love and support to all of them.
A private graveside service was held at Anshai Lebowitz Cemetery, Milw. Please see funeral home website for ZOOM gatherings. Donations in his memory can be made to Milw. Jewish Federation (www.milwaukeejewish.org) or US Veterans Initiative (www.usvetsinc.org).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 21 to May 24, 2020.