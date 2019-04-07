|
Szpek, Bernard "Benny" Benny "Bananas" entered Eternal Life on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, age 90. Preceded in death by his beloved sweetheart Bonnie, adoring father of the late David Hermann, dear siblings Walter, Lucille, John, Raymond, Joseph, Adeline, Ervin and Stanley. Cherished grandfather of Dominic Hermann and Bonnie Hunter. Adoring father-in-law of Susanne. Survived by brothers Frank (Mary) and Donald (Elaine), sisters Anna Ames and Rosemary Kurlowski, many nieces, nephews and friends. Benny was born September 27, 1928, the tenth of thirteen children of parents Valentine and Helen Speck in the busy old Burnham Street neighborhood where neighbors could shake hands from a window across the narrow sidewalk between houses. Benny was a Navy veteran and was very proud to talk of his grandchildren's military service. He retired from American Motors/Chrysler after more than 30 years. Ben will be remembered for his endearing charm and humor. Children adored Uncle B., who was always quick to give his "handshake" which included a few dollars. Visitation Friday April 12, 2019 at ST. ADALBERT CEMETERY CHAPEL 3801 S. 6th St. Milwaukee, WI from 10 AM Until time of Service at 12 PM. Private entombment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019