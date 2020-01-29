Resources
Milwaukee - Age 54, passed away unexpectedly on January 19, 2020 after a short illness. Bernard was born in Tamuning, Guam on June 15, 1965. After graduating from the Guam Community College, he moved to Milwaukee, WI in 2000 to attend Marquette University. He worked as a production operator at Degussa BioActives in Germantown, WI. He was a maintenance mechanic at MSOE. For the last 13 years he was a maintenance mechanic for Marquette University. Bernard is survived by his parents (Ricardo & Ines), siblings (Kenneth, Stephen, Nanette, Joseph, & Jennifer) and their families, beloved girlfriend (Melissa Mortimer), and many other relatives and friends. Christian burial will be held in Guam.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
