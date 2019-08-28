Services
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Wood


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Wood Notice
Wood, Bernard RACINE- Bernard "Ben" Wood, 71, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Ben was born in Turin, Italy on December 6, 1947 to Peter and Gisella (nee Kaiser) Wood. At the age of 4, Ben moved with his family to the United States settling in West Allis. Ben retired from the City of West Allis Water Department. Ever since he was a boy, Ben loved to travel to Rhinelander, ultimately moving to Wild Rose when he retired. He spent his time fishing, golfing and riding his motorcycle. Ben was an avid music lover, loved to watch TV especially his soap operas and always had a joke to tell. Survivors include his daughter, Kristin Czerwinski; grandchildren, Taylor Towery and Anthony Czerwinski; his sisters, Cindy Wood and Barbara Wood; nieces, Fratney Miller and Eva Scott; nephews, Jake Wood and Rex Betterly; and his former wife, Deanna Starke. Ben is also survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial gathering for Ben will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. A time of sharing will begin at 3:00 p.m. Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory 3915 Douglas Avenue Racine, WI 53402 (262) 639-8000 www.purath-strand.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline