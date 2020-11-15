1/
Bernetta J. Wibel
Bernetta J. Wibel

Milwaukee - Bernetta J. Wibel, age 92, of Milwaukee, WI, passed away on November 11, 2020. Bernetta is survived by her daughters Beverly (Joseph) Gorecki and Karen (Leonard) Pawlak; her grandchildren Joseph Jr. Gorecki, Timothy (Tammi Martin) Gorecki, Mitchell Pawlak, Rebecca (Jon) Munter; her great grandchildren Jayson Gorecki, Hattie and Allison Munter along with other family and friends. Bernetta is preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth, her parents and her brother.

Private family services will be held. Burial will take place at Arlington Cemetery in Milwaukee.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
