Bernettie M. Collins
New Berlin - (Nee Willerton) Promoted to glory on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, age 93 years. Reunited with her beloved husband George R. Collins Jr., and her parents Isaac and May Willerton. Faithful and loving mother of Robert (Noreen) Collins. Devoted, generous and precious grandmother of Namira and Seth Collins. Further survived by the extended Willerton and Collins families and many friends.
Visitation at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK Family Center Chapel, 12875 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield on Saturday, November 30 from 11:00 AM, until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon. Private family committal. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army are appreciated.
Bernettie was a mission driven Salvationist devoted to the Salvation Army for 32 years. She was a registered nurse, dedicating 15 years in labor and delivery at the Milwaukee County Medical Complex. Her love for her Savior Jesus Christ was unmistakable in serving as a defender of those that could not speak for themselves. Bernettie was also a loving caregiver to her pets, meow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2019