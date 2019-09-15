Services
Schramka-Borgwardt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
11030 West Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-6060
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bernice A. Anders


1929 - 2019
Bernice A. Anders Notice
Bernice A. Anders

- - 9/22/29-8/19/19 Loving wife of the late Stanley Anders (Harry Paradzynski). Caring mother to Frank, James, Edmund (Pat), John, and Laura (James). Dearest grandmother to John, Michael (Melody), Melissa (Buddy), Joseph, Mathew, Sarah, Christopher, Daniel, James, Rachel, and Hannah. Adoring great-grandmother to Logan, Kaela, Tyler, Ryan, Ashley, and Austin. Also survived by dearest friend, Chuck. Preceded in death by her parents John J. and Adeline, and siblings Anne and John L.

Bernice was an avid craftswoman and would frequently spend evenings wielding a crochet hook or needle and thread.

Visitation and prayers will be Friday, September 20 from 3-4 PM at the funeral home.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
