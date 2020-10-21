Bernice A. Lang
Burlington - (nee Bischoff) Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, October 17, 2020, age 95 years. Preceded in death by first husband Dr. Robert Glaubitz and second husband Robert Lang. Dear mother of Bonnie (Dave) Pollard Borak, Diane (Ted) Scheife, Nancy (Dan) Boyle. Grandmother of Justin Scheife, Ryan (Julie) Scheife, Stacey (Mike Creager) Pollard, Kevin Pollard, Tony (Sarah Gorke) Russo, Talia (Danny Hernandez) Russo and 10 great-grandchildren. Stepmother and grandmother to the Lang family. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - Muskego 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 10:30AM. Interment Valhalla Memorial Park. Member of Ladies of KC's, Moose Club #760.