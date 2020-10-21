1/1
Bernice A. Lang
Bernice A. Lang

Burlington - (nee Bischoff) Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, October 17, 2020, age 95 years. Preceded in death by first husband Dr. Robert Glaubitz and second husband Robert Lang. Dear mother of Bonnie (Dave) Pollard Borak, Diane (Ted) Scheife, Nancy (Dan) Boyle. Grandmother of Justin Scheife, Ryan (Julie) Scheife, Stacey (Mike Creager) Pollard, Kevin Pollard, Tony (Sarah Gorke) Russo, Talia (Danny Hernandez) Russo and 10 great-grandchildren. Stepmother and grandmother to the Lang family. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - Muskego 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 10:30AM. Interment Valhalla Memorial Park. Member of Ladies of KC's, Moose Club #760.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
24
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
W195S6610 Racine Ave
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory

