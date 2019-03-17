|
Smith, Bernice Anna (Nee Dolata) Passed from this earth surrounded by family on March 12, 2019 at her son's home in Henderson Nevada. She was born July 24, 1920 in Pulaski, Wisconsin, the youngest of 12 siblings. She had many wonderful memories of her life "on the farm". After the farm was sold, she moved to Milwaukee and in 1943 joined the United States Marine Corps becoming one of the first female Marines. She was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina for the remainder of the war and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. She was proud of her service to the United States and spoke often of her experiences. She moved back to Milwaukee and went to work at the Veterans Administration, Woods, Wisconsin. It was there she met Arthur P. Smith. They married in 1949, had four children and were together for 51yrs. She was active in her church and gave many hours to being one of the favorite Girl Scout leaders at St. Vincent de Paul parish. She was loved by her scouts and stayed for 25 years. Bernie and Art traveled extensively throughout the USA, always planning their next adventure. She continued traveling after being widowed in 2001 and enjoyed life to the fullest. She will be missed by all who loved her. She is survived by her daughter Barbara (George), son James (Kathleen) and six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur, son Ronald and an infant daughter Mary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday March 22 at 10:30 AM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 6060 W. Loomis Rd. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday 4-7 PM and at Church on Friday from 930 AM until time of Mass. Private interment So. Wisconsin Veterans Mem. Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019