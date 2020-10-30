Bernice C. Stephens



Passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on October 28, 2020, held in the hearts of her loving family. She was born on a farm in Brookfield to Catherine (nee Groh) and Simon Gebardt; the second of eight children. She married the late Neil Stephens on June 2, 1945 and moved to Menomonee Falls where they were in business at Neil's Service Station and Beer Depot for many years.



She will be deeply missed by her children Fred (Sandy) Stephens, Joan (Tom) McHugh, Dennis Stephens and Jim Stephens; grandchildren Shelly (Tom) Steed, Jenny (Craig) March, Becky (Rob) Lee, Stacy (Josh) Lichtig and Megan (Josh) Drueck; great-grandchildren Cody and Brenna Steed, Brady, Ross and Griffen March, Jacob, Katie and Ben Kealey and much loved sister Carol Karbowski.



Bernice was devoted to family and at the center of many family gatherings. She was an avid sports fan, always cheering on her Packers and Brewers. She was a committed volunteer and member of St Mary's Congregation for over 55 years, the Knights of Columbus Auxilliary, and was particularly proud of nearly 25 years as a driver for Meals on Wheels.



In 2001, she married Gene Nelessen and moved to Germantown. They enjoyed 10 wonderful years together, wintering in Arizona, travelling, visiting casinos, playing cards with old friends...and of course fish boils at the KC Clubhouse!



Following Gene's passing, Bernice moved to the Arboretum in Menomonee Falls where she enjoyed many good times for years. There, together with Vitas Hospice, she received concerned care in recent months. Her family would like to thank the Arboretum and all her care givers throughout the years.



Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated with immediate family at St. Mary's in Menomonee Falls privately. Please remember Bernice and family in thoughts and prayer.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bernice's name to St Mary's Congregation (N89W16297 Cleveland Ave. Menomonee Falls 53051) would be appreciated.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store