Bernice E. Koeppl
Passed away peacefully, April 4, 2020 at the age of 99.
Born Jan. 9, 1921, she recently celebrated her 99th birthday at The Waters of Edina in Minnesota, surrounded by friends and family. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond C. Koeppl. She is survived by her son, James R. Koeppl (Donna), 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many friends.
Bernice was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a former parishioner of St. Catherine's Catholic Church. She worked for the City of Milwaukee for 18 years and JC Penny for 25 years, retiring at the age of 74. She loved gardening in her spare time and was a big fan of Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers. Quick with a joke, Bernice was known for funny quips and kept her friends amused.
Bernice will be laid to rest at Holly Cross Cemetery, private service to be held at the Holy Cross Chapel.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020