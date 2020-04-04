Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Koeppl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice E. Koeppl

Add a Memory
Bernice E. Koeppl Notice
Bernice E. Koeppl

Passed away peacefully, April 4, 2020 at the age of 99.

Born Jan. 9, 1921, she recently celebrated her 99th birthday at The Waters of Edina in Minnesota, surrounded by friends and family. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond C. Koeppl. She is survived by her son, James R. Koeppl (Donna), 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many friends.

Bernice was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a former parishioner of St. Catherine's Catholic Church. She worked for the City of Milwaukee for 18 years and JC Penny for 25 years, retiring at the age of 74. She loved gardening in her spare time and was a big fan of Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers. Quick with a joke, Bernice was known for funny quips and kept her friends amused.

Bernice will be laid to rest at Holly Cross Cemetery, private service to be held at the Holy Cross Chapel.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline