Stein, Bernice G. (Nee Baumann) Born to Eternal Life May 3, 2019 at the age of 92. Loving mom of Patricia, James III, Michael B., and Mark D. Stein. She was a grandma and great-grandma. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her 10 siblings. Special thanks to the staffs at St. Luke's ER and Vitas Hospice for their compassionate care. Visitation Tuesday, May 14th, 10 AM to 11 AM, St. Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave, Hales Corners. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Waukesha.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019