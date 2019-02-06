|
|
Koepp, Bernice Georgia Ann Passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born in Milwaukee on April 20, 1926 to Eleanora (Schork) Koepp and George A. Koepp, who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Carol (Koepp) Ihlenfeld, and brother-in-law, Edward W. Ihlenfeld. Bernice is survived by her nieces Christy (Bill) Breihan and Gayle Ihlenfeld (Jeanette Paulson), and nephew Scott Ihlenfeld (Diane Yokes), and great-nieces Leah Ihlenfeld, Ava (Danny) Holdmann, Srivalli Paulson Ihlenfeld, and Sitara Ihlenfeld Paulson, and great-nephews Adam, Aaron, and Teddy Breihan, and two great-great-nieces, as well as cousins and friends. Bernice taught in Milwaukee Public Schools for 40 years, at Roosevelt, North Division, and for most of her career at Custer High School. She especially supported her schools' basketball teams, even buying Bucks tickets for their players. She loved her cats (Mischief and Cooney), roses and tropical flowers, and butterflies. Bernice played piano, read many books about history and travel, and knew U.S. highway maps by heart, having spent many vacations driving her car across the country (especially to Florida), and stopping at all the historical sites. Bernice devoted herself to caring for her family. During her last days, her happiest moments came when she looked up and saw her loved ones gathered around her. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 4 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 7 PM. Private burial at Wauwatosa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019