|
|
Holzman, Bernice (Nee Weller) passed away June 27th, 2019 at the age of 97 with her devoted family at her side. She was preceded in death by the love her life Daniel D. Holzman. They met at age 15. She was the wonderful, caring and beautiful mother of Stuart (Michele) Holzman and Marilyn (Scott) Levin. She was the adored and loving "NiNi" of grandchildren: Jay (Jess) Levin, Raquel (Scott) Adashek. Karli and Danny Levin, Becca (Eric) Hughes and Ryan Taylor; great-grandchildren: Dylan and Kyle Adashek, Maks and Stella Levin, Riley, Corey and Toby Hughes. She is also survived by her dear sister-in-law Reggie Holzman and loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Much appreciation to the loving, caring and excellent staff and devoted care of Atria Park and Sage Hospice. She will always be remembered, missed and have a special place in the hearts of her family and all who knew her. Funeral services 10 AM Monday, July 1, 2019 at CONGREGATION SHALOM, 7630 N. SANTA MONICA BLVD., FOX POINT. Interment BETH HAMEDROSH HAGODEL CEMETERY, 134 S. DANA CT., MILWAUKEE. Memorials to Congregation Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, WI 53217; Temple Menorah, 9363 N. 76th St., Milwaukee, WI 53223; Autism Speaks. Following burial Monday only, the family will gather at Congregation Shalom.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 29 to July 1, 2019