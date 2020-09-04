1/1
Bernice J. Hernigle
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice J. Hernigle

Mazomaine - Bernice J. "Bunnie" Hernigle, age 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Heartland Country Nursing home in Black Earth, Wis. She was born on March 4, 1929, to William and Irene Ida Hernigle. She completed one year of college at UW Milwaukee and devoted herself to her career as a Senior Executive Secretary at Eaton Corporation. Bernice truly lived life to the fullest through the simple pleasures of spending time with family and friends, dining out, gambling, traveling to all 50 states, caring for her German Shepherds and cats, and creating floral arrangements. Bernice was a member of the National Association of Executive Secretaries and a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Parish, active in Kelly Senior Center and Red Hats Society. She also enjoyed working at election polls for her community. She had a canny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.

Family was always a priority for Bernice and she leaves behind her niece, Judith Anne (Larry) Jopke, to whom she was a special aunt and Godmother. She is also survived by great-nephew, Peter (Angie) Jopke; great-niece, Lisa (Steve) Hurley; great-nephew, Michael (Lea) Jopke; great-great-nephews, Jordan Jopke, Ethan Hurley, Henry Hurley and Gavin Jopke; and great-great-nieces, Jessica Jopke and Gabriella Jopke.

Friends, family, and others whose lives Bernice touched are invited to HOLY SEPULCHER CEMETERY, 3800 E. College Ave., Cudahy, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, for a visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a service to follow to reminisce, grieve and provide support.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 4 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
HOLY SEPULCHER CEMETERY
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Service
11:00 AM
HOLY SEPULCHER CEMETERY
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved