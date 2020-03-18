|
Bernice K. Berth
New Berlin - age 87, was called home to the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020. Bernice is survived by her sister Marianne (the late Alois) and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Bernice is preceded in death by her loving husband Harold Berth, her parents John and Elisabeth and her brothers Jerome and James.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21 at St. Luke Catholic Church (18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield) from 9 am until 10:15 am. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 am with a private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke Catholic Parish or to the Fisher House Foundation-Milwaukee.
The family would like to give special thanks to Heritage at Deer Creek staff, Brighton Hospice staff and to Lois and Mary her guardian angels for the loving care shown to Bernice and her family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 18, 2020