Kolander, Bernice L. (Nee Kresinske) Friday, April 12th, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of 72 years of Luther D. Kolander. Loving mother of Denise (James) Becker and Daniel (Pam) Kolander. Grandmother of Matthew, Joshua (Erin), Rachel (Mark), Jonathan, Elizabeth (Alex), Jeremiah (Kelly), Danelle (Mike), and Megan (Brian). Also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd, from 10AM-11:30AM at ABIDING WORD EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9420 W. Capitol Dr., followed by the funeral service at 11:30AM. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown, WI. Mrs. Kolander was a joyful volunteer at Gloria Dei-Bethesda Lutheran grade school and Wisconsin Lutheran High School for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the L & B Kolander Family Scholarship Fund at Wisconsin Lutheran High School appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019
