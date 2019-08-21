|
|
Lewandowski, Bernice (Nee Moser) was born into eternal life on Aug. 18, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of Jack Lewandowski, loving mother of Tom (Joy) Hermann, Linda (Chuck) Duhacek, Vickie Garcia, Gary (Julie) Lewandowski, Jeff (Brenda) Hermann, Pam (Dave) Talsky, Brian (Kristin) Lewandowski, Janice (Mark) Williams, and Scott (Christine) Lewandowski. Loving Grandmother of 26 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Also survived by 1 brother and 5 sisters and many other family and friends. Visitation Monday August 26th, 2019 from 10am - 11:30am, service at 11:30am at First Lutheran Church 7400 W. Lapham St. West Allis.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019