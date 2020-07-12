1/1
Bernice M. Michalski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice M. Michalski

Was born to Eternal Life on July 6, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late George Michalski. Beloved mother of Anne (Walter Baase) Michalski, Anthony (Roberta Marple) Michalski, Michael (Jeanne) Michalski and Margaret (Paul) Plevak. Dear grandmother of Thomas and Kelly Michalski. Also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her two siblings.

A private burial service will be held for immediate family. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Bernice was loving and kindhearted, and will be greatly missed. She was a dedicated volunteer for many years at the Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. If desired, memorials to the center would be appreciated.

A special thank you to the nursing and caregiving staffs at Franciscan Courts and Franciscan Gardens, and St. Croix Hospice for the tender loving care they provided.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bruskiewitz Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Diana Kay Dushensky
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved