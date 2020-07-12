Bernice M. MichalskiWas born to Eternal Life on July 6, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late George Michalski. Beloved mother of Anne (Walter Baase) Michalski, Anthony (Roberta Marple) Michalski, Michael (Jeanne) Michalski and Margaret (Paul) Plevak. Dear grandmother of Thomas and Kelly Michalski. Also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her two siblings.A private burial service will be held for immediate family. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.Bernice was loving and kindhearted, and will be greatly missed. She was a dedicated volunteer for many years at the Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. If desired, memorials to the center would be appreciated.A special thank you to the nursing and caregiving staffs at Franciscan Courts and Franciscan Gardens, and St. Croix Hospice for the tender loving care they provided.