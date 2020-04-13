Resources
Bernice Mary McGregor

Bernice Mary McGregor Notice
Bernice Mary McGregor

Milwaukee - Bernice was born September 14, 1921 and was baptized in St. Anne's Church. She grew up on N 39th St. in Milwaukee with her four sisters and the girl next door. Bernice attended St. Anne's Grade School and graduated from Holy Angels Academy in 1939. She worked at Northwestern Mutual with her "lifelong friend." She was married at St. Anne's in 1949, she lived out her life as a member of Mother Good Counsel Parish.

On April 11, 2020, angels came down and took her up to heaven. This time they got it right. And now I've got my mother back.

Thanks to St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus Skilled Nursing and St. Croix Hospice. Special thanks to Dave for over 34+ years of TLC.

Services will be held privately with a celebration of life at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020
