Bernice Nelson Notice
Nelson, Bernice Age 80 yrs. March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Nelson for 63 years. Loving mother of Joe Jr., Steve, Brenda and Joan Nelson. Beloved grandmother of Joe III, Jennifer, Carla and Carlo(Valencia). Wonderful great grandmother of Javon and Ariel. Further survived by a host of other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 12 Noon at Tabernacle Community Baptist Church 2500 W. Medford Ave. Visitation Saturday 11AM at the CHURCH until time of services. The family is served by:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
