Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Bernice R. Domjen Notice
Bernice R. Domjen

(nee Gleason) Passed away on Monday October 28, 2019. Age 101. Loving wife of the late Casper, Sr.. Preceded in death by her son Casper, Jr., and by her 7 brothers and sisters. Survived by daughter-in-law Dolois, granddaughter Michelle (Steve) Hill and great-granddaughters Sarah and Amanda, and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Friday November 8th, 2:00-4:00 PM. Funeral service 4PM. Private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Matthias Parish would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
