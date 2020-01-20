Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Milwaukee - Died peacefully on January 17, 2020, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Carl. Loving mother of Gregg, Gary and the late Glenn. Grandmother of 4 and great-grandmother of 2. Dear sister of Hazel. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, Thursday, January 23, 11-1 PM. Service 1 PM. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Benediction Lutheran Church.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
