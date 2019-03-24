Services
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home
1010 N Wright Rd
Janesville, WI 53546
(608) 741-1713
Resources
Bernice Rose Rasmussen

Rasmussen, Bernice Rose age 97, of Janesville, WI, a former Milwaukee resident died March 12, 2019 at her home. She was born in Milwaukee on August 24, 1921 the daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Hartel) Meyer. She married Robert R. Rasmussen who preceded her in death in 1975. Bernice was formerly employed by Cutler-Hammer in Milwaukee for many years. She is survived by nephews including, James Bortmess, Jack Kossow, and a nephew, (son of Louis Meyer) a niece, Kathleen Soren and a great nephew, Mike Kossow. She was preceded in death by sisters, Marcella, Adaline and brother Louis. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin, WI. Arrangements by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. (608-741-1713).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
