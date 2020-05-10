Bernice S. Douck (nee Bansemer)
Passed away May 8, 2020. Beloved wife of her much loved late husband, Elliott. Dear mother of Laurie Rodriguez of Milwukee, WI and Steven Douck of Morgan City, LA. Dear Grandma of Eric Rodriguez of Milwaukee,WI.
Visitation Thursday, May 14, at 10:30am at Krause Funeral Home with Service at 11am. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Kathy Hospice for their kindness and care.
Please see Krause website for live streaming of service.
Passed away May 8, 2020. Beloved wife of her much loved late husband, Elliott. Dear mother of Laurie Rodriguez of Milwukee, WI and Steven Douck of Morgan City, LA. Dear Grandma of Eric Rodriguez of Milwaukee,WI.
Visitation Thursday, May 14, at 10:30am at Krause Funeral Home with Service at 11am. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Kathy Hospice for their kindness and care.
Please see Krause website for live streaming of service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 10 to May 13, 2020.