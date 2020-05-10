Bernice S. (Bansemer) Douck
Bernice S. Douck (nee Bansemer)

Passed away May 8, 2020. Beloved wife of her much loved late husband, Elliott. Dear mother of Laurie Rodriguez of Milwukee, WI and Steven Douck of Morgan City, LA. Dear Grandma of Eric Rodriguez of Milwaukee,WI.

Visitation Thursday, May 14, at 10:30am at Krause Funeral Home with Service at 11am. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society.

The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Kathy Hospice for their kindness and care.

Please see Krause website for live streaming of service.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 10 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
10:30 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
MAY
14
Service
11:00 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
MAY
14
Interment
Highland Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
