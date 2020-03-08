|
Bernice S. Herman
Born to Eternal Life on March 1, 2020, at age 100. Loving aunt of David (Jan) Metzler and Jeanne Paulus. Beloved great-aunt of Rachael Leist and Daniel (Iris) Paulus. Great-great-aunt of Gavin Leist, Amelia Paulus, and Evelyn Paulus. Preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Adele Herman, sister Anita Metzler, and niece Judith Metzler.
Bernice retired from Milwaukee County after 36 years of service. She was also a faithful, longtime member of Reformation Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Bernice was a resident of Luther Manor for the last 35 years. She will be remembered by her family as a sweet, kind, loving person who was always willing to help others.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 10, at 1-2:30PM. Service at 2:30PM. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2020