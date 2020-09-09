Bernice Sparacino (nee Grohall)West Allis - Found peace September 7, 2020 age 93. Beloved wife of the late Peter Sparacino. Loving mother of Peter Sparacino, the late Susan Galioto and the late Larry Sparacino. Dear sister of Gloria McCarty, Robert (Judith) Grohall and Bernard P. Grohall. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Bernice was always busy and worked until she was 84, her last job being at the Milwaukee County Domes. Visitation will be held Friday September 11th at Schaff Funeral Home 10:00am until time of service, 11:00am. Entombmet Mont Olivet Cemetery.