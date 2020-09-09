1/
Bernice (Grohall) Sparacino
Bernice Sparacino (nee Grohall)

West Allis - Found peace September 7, 2020 age 93. Beloved wife of the late Peter Sparacino. Loving mother of Peter Sparacino, the late Susan Galioto and the late Larry Sparacino. Dear sister of Gloria McCarty, Robert (Judith) Grohall and Bernard P. Grohall. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Bernice was always busy and worked until she was 84, her last job being at the Milwaukee County Domes. Visitation will be held Friday September 11th at Schaff Funeral Home 10:00am until time of service, 11:00am. Entombmet Mont Olivet Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 AM
Schaff Funeral Service
SEP
11
Service
11:00 AM
Schaff Funeral Service
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
