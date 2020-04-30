Bernice V. Johnson



(nee Johnson) Reunited with her beloved husband Linfred G. on Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Loving mother of Gene (Karen), Glenn, Gary (Linda), Carla (Patrick), Belinda, Scott, Ronald, Greg (Julie), the late Brian, Clifford, and Heath (Dana). Grandmother of twenty-six, great grandmother of forty five and great great grandmother of 2. Dear sister of Judith (Ronald) Ciezki and the late Victor. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



A private family funeral will be held, interment Forest Hill Memorial Park. Bernice loved babysitting her grandchildren.She enjoyed gambling, wine, soap operas and most of all her family.













