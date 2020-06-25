Bernice Weatherall
Bernice Weatherall

Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on June 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Survived by 3 daughters and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Chapel of the Chimes, Wisconsin Memorial Park 13235 W. Capitol Drive. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Chapel of the Chimes, Wisconsin Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Leon L. Williamson Funeral Home
2157 North 12th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
(414) 374-1812
