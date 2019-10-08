Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
200 E Washington St
Slinger, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Peter Catholic Church
200 E Washington St
Slinger, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Yakel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Yakel


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice Yakel Notice
Bernice Yakel

Slinger - Bernice C. Yakel (nee Fitzgerald) 94, passed away peacefully on her birthday, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Serenity Villa in Slinger. She was born on October 6, 1925 in Lyndon Station to John and Julia (nee Fox) Fitzgerald.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00PM on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E Washington St. Slinger, WI 53086) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00AM until 11:45AM. Interment will follow at Old St. Peter Cemetery.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline