Bernice Yakel
Slinger - Bernice C. Yakel (nee Fitzgerald) 94, passed away peacefully on her birthday, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Serenity Villa in Slinger. She was born on October 6, 1925 in Lyndon Station to John and Julia (nee Fox) Fitzgerald.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00PM on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E Washington St. Slinger, WI 53086) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00AM until 11:45AM. Interment will follow at Old St. Peter Cemetery.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019