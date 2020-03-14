|
|
Bernice Zea
(nee Kapka) Of Franklin. Bea was reunited with her savior Jesus Christ on Friday March 13, 2020 at the age of 93. Bea was preceded in death by her husband George, daughters Cynthia, Christine, Marcia, and grandson Anthony. Survived by son John (Amy), son-in-law Andrew, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
Born in Junction City WI Bea was raised on her parent's farm along with five older brothers. Life on the farm implanted in Bea life lessons of loving family, hard work, cooking, and being content with the simple things in life. To those who knew Bea she always had a genuine interest in you and your loved ones' wellbeing. A devout Catholic daily prayer was a staple in her life. She was a ferocious reader of murder mysteries, enjoying her sweet treats, fishing, and going out to dinner every Friday with Roger and Collen.
Visitation at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community Church, 9520 W Forest Home Avenue, Hales Corners on Tuesday March 17th from 9:00 -10:45 AM with Memorial Mass celebrating her life to immediately follow at 11 AM
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020