Bert Kanack

Bert Kanackof Cedarburg, WI passed away peacefully on Mon. Aug. 17, 2020 at the age of 67 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.Devoted husband and best friend for 44 yrs of Marion (Nee Svejda). Loving father of Adam (Shannon) and Amanda. Proud grandfather of Edwin, Bellamy, Benjamin, Bohdan, and Tallulah. Cherished brother of Wayne (Carol), Dale (Mary), and Donna. Preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Evelyn (Nee Hansen), and brothers Glen, Jerry, Richard, and James. He is deeply loved and will be missed by a large circle of relatives and many friends.A Mass celebrating Bert's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Sat. Sept. 5, 2020 at St. Francis Borgia Church-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, WI, 53012. The family will greet relatives and friends on Sat. at the Church from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. A casual reception will be held at Centennial Park in Grafton, immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mel's Charities of Ozaukee County.