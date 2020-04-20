Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Borchardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha J. (Lackowski) Borchardt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha J. (Lackowski) Borchardt Notice
Bertha J. Borchardt (Nee Lackowski)

Wauwatosa - Passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020 at age 87 years. Bertha joined her beloved husband the late Raymond on their 40th Anniversary. Loving mother of Jeanette Dennis-Metka (Bob), Cindy (Louis) Kreuzer, Richard Doxtater. Dear Grandmother of Jenna Dennis. Sister of Donald (Mary) Lackowski, Roberta Oxendorf. Also survived by her step-daughter Diane (Paul) Dankert, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family of Bertha would like to thank the staff of St. Camillus Memory Care and Hospice for there wonderful care and support given to Bertha.

Due to current circumstances a service at Forest Home Cemetery will be held at a later date to be announced.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline