Bertha J. Borchardt (Nee Lackowski)
Wauwatosa - Passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020 at age 87 years. Bertha joined her beloved husband the late Raymond on their 40th Anniversary. Loving mother of Jeanette Dennis-Metka (Bob), Cindy (Louis) Kreuzer, Richard Doxtater. Dear Grandmother of Jenna Dennis. Sister of Donald (Mary) Lackowski, Roberta Oxendorf. Also survived by her step-daughter Diane (Paul) Dankert, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family of Bertha would like to thank the staff of St. Camillus Memory Care and Hospice for there wonderful care and support given to Bertha.
Due to current circumstances a service at Forest Home Cemetery will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020